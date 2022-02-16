Emergency management officials and weather bureau forecasters are keeping their eyes peeled for potential flooding over the next few days and into next week.
Of special concern is the Grand River basin, where water levels are expected to rise due to the forecast for rain and snow, along with ice melt from the warming temperatures.
Lou Hunt, director of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management, said although the predicted water level rises are not expected to create significant river flooding at this time, these conditions can cause ice jams and unpredictable water rises. Rising water levels and warm temperatures can cause some of the ice in and along the river to break up and travel, until the ice is potentially impeded by an obstruction such as a bridge or a constricted bend in the river.
"Large quantities of ice that cannot continue downstream can create jams that block the flow of water from upriver and result in rapid flooding," Hunt said in a press release.
For those who live near the river, such as flood-prone neighborhoods in Robinson Township, water levels due to ice jams can rise so quickly that the time to react is limited.
"If your home could be affected by the Grand River, please consider ways that you can prepare beforehand for a quick departure from your home, as well as limiting property losses," Hunt said. "Residents along the river are advised to take precautionary measures for their property such as raising items off of the ground level. Having a transportation resource in the event of evacuation is important, as well as having a 'go bag' of clothing, extra medications and a charger for mobile electronic devices."
Residents who experience flooding in their home are advised not to enter an area with standing water where there are electrical appliances or wires and outlets. If you recognize an emergency, don't hesitate to contact 911.
Ice on rivers and streams is never safe to traverse, Hunt says. Bodies of water connected to rivers and streams can also be dangerous, especially when those conditions are expected to change.
As of Wednesday morning, the Grand River at Robinson Township was more than 3 1/2 feet below its flood stage of 13.3 feet.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management says it will continue to monitor the Grand River throughout the weekend and beyond.
Hydrologic outlook from the National Weather Service
As of noon Wednesday, the National Weather Service said minor flooding and ice jams are possible through this weekend.
Rain and rapidly melting snow will bring river levels up significantly in the Grand and Kalamazoo river basins over the next several days. A few locations could see water levels near or slightly above bankfull. These conditions are also favorable for ice jam formation, especially along the Grand River.
Snow has begun to melt quickly, especially along and south of I-96. Rain moved in Wednesday afternoon and was expected to add around three-quarters of an inch of water to the ongoing snowmelt. Frozen ground will prevent much of this water from being able to soak in, and instead send even more water into the river systems.
There will likely be a lot of standing water in low spots and poor drainage areas. The smaller creeks and streams will rise first, followed by the middle-size rivers (Portage, Sycamore Creek, Red Cedar and Looking Glass) on Thursday and Friday.
As we move into the weekend, the Grand and Kalamazoo rivers will see more substantial rises. No widespread flooding is expected, but several of the tributary rivers around the Lansing area will probably rise up to near-flood stage levels over the next few days.
The bigger concern is that the rising water levels may also be enough to start breaking up some of the river ice we currently have. Ice is most widespread along the Grand River and its tributaries, so this is where the risk of an ice jam forming are the highest, especially as we head through the weekend.
Ice jams are notoriously unpredictable, and can lead to water rises much faster than are typically experienced on our rivers. Anyone living or working along the rivers in West Michigan should pay extra attention over the next week to river conditions, and have a plan to respond if water levels start to rise quickly.
