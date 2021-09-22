WEST OLIVE — The Ottawa County Fillmore Complex is currently without power, impacting its ability to serve customers. This includes the Sheriff headquarters, Clerk, Register of Deeds and Treasurer offices as well as Wednesday's inmate visits at the jail and hearings in the West Olive court.
If you have an appointment or hearing scheduled at the Fillmore Complex, contact the specific office providing the service to reschedule.
Other locations such as Holland, Grand Haven and Hudsonville are operating and providing services and hearings.
Visit the Ottawa County Facebook or Twitter pages for updates.
Services are also available online at miOttawa.org/servicecenter.
Power was lost at approximately noon Wednesday. County leaders are in close contact with Consumers Energy, which is working to restore power. It is expected to be restored before business opens on Thursday, Sept. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.