Water levels are up throughout the Great Lakes, with some experiencing record-breaking highs.
Keith Kompoltowicz, chief of the watershed hydrology branch for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Detroit, will be in Grand Haven next week to provide an update on lake levels.
“The Army was doing an event in Port Sheldon on Monday, Sept. 16, and they reached out ... to see if we were interested in a hosting a similar Q&A in Grand Haven,” said Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis. “Our answer was an enthusiastic ‘yes.’”
McGinnis said the Corps of Engineers has periodically offered different outreach events and the city always accommodates bringing accurate, current details to the Lakeshore. Topics for the events include forecasts for future years, historic review, relationships among the lakes, “what if” scenarios and regulations of lake levels.
“Recently, several of the Great Lakes have established new record-high water levels,” Kompoltowicz said. “While Lake Michigan is just shy of the record highs, current levels are well above average and at their highest since the records of 1986. Impacts along the shoreline of Lake Michigan are substantial in several locations and include severe erosion and coastal flooding.”
Tuesday’s event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Grand Haven Community Center, 421 Columbus Ave.
