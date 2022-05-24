FERRYSBURG — It was all smiles Saturday night at the Prom with a Purpose, an annual fundraiser for The Momentum Center for Social Engagement and an event that brings together people with disabilities and the greater community.

About 300 people filled the Trillium Events Center in Ferrysburg. Some donned formal gowns, while some wore slacks and a button-up shirt. There was a pasta buffet, a silent auction, door prize giveaways and, of course, hours of dancing.

