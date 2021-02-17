A medical marijuana provisioning center will soon be joining Applebee’s, Chow Hound and other businesses at the Grand Plaza, the shopping center located east of U.S. 31 on Grand Haven’s north end.
The Grand Haven City Council on Monday approved an introductory amendment to the Grand Plaza Planned Development that would allow for three new land uses: medical marijuana, medical office and professional service establishment.
The council also approved a preliminary plan for the construction of a new multi-tenant commercial building in the vacant land surrounding the Lake Michigan Credit Union, 951 Jackson St.
“It is nice to see something finally happening in this area,” Councilman Mike Dora said. “It sat empty for many years that I can recall.”
Councilman Dennis Scott, who opposed bringing medical marijuana facilities to Grand Haven, said that this location is a good one for this kind of facility.
“Now that we are going to allow for medical marijuana, they are going to be some place,” he said, “so I think this is the place to put it.”
A 3,200-square-foot provisioning center will be built, along with one 7,400-square-foot building and another 4,640-square-foot building to house multiple tenants, according to city planning documents. The provisioning center will serve as the “anchor tenant.”
(1) comment
It's about time.
