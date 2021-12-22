Grand Haven City Council members on Monday discussed creating a new city ordinance that would allow them to change their meeting locations when needed.
“The (City) Charter requires that your meetings all be held in this location (City Hall) – period. Unless, by ordinance, we choose otherwise,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said. “What this ordinance would do is give you authority by resolution to move the meeting somewhere else, so it keeps the power in your hands.”
