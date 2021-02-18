The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is asking the public to maintain a safe zone during the demolition of the Board of Light and Power Sims Plant on Harbor Island.
The demolition is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 between 8-9 a.m.
A 1,400-foot safe zone perimeter is required for the demolition contractor to safely conduct operations. The safe zone includes the boardwalk and parking lots at Chinook Pier and the Farmer’s Market.
"Please do not enter the safe zone," GHDPS Director Jeff Hawke said.
Those in the area are encouraged to use Lynn Sherwood Waterfront Stadium as a safe location to watch the explosion.
The Grand Haven Municipal Marina parking lot will be closed to the public.
