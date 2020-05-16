The Muskegon and Northern Ottawa County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), which is responsible for transportation planning in the area, is seeking public comment on the transportation planning process.
The planning process includes the 2040 Long Range Transportation Plan, the Fiscal Year 2020–2023 Transportation Improvement Program, Federal Transit Administration Program of Projects, the development of the 2045 LRTP, and other agenda items.
