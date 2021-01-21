Grand Plaza, the Grand Haven shopping center area that includes Applebee’s, Chow Hound and Walgreens at the northeast corner of Beacon Boulevard and Jackson Street, may soon be home to a medical marijuana provisioning center.
The Grand Haven City Council is scheduled next month to vote on an introductory amendment to the Grand Plaza Planned Development that would allow for three new land uses: medical marijuana, medical office and professional service establishment.
