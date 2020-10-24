Three public hearings on the Jackson Flats building development at the corner of Jackson and Second streets in Grand Haven will take place via Facebook Live on Monday, Nov. 2.
The development, formally called Peerless Flats, is a plan to build an eight-building apartment and condominium complex in the Jackson, Second, Fulton and First Street block. The hearings will take place on the city’s Facebook page beginning at 7:30 p.m.
