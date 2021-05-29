Plans for a public works monument along Grand Haven’s boardwalk – the first of its kind in the country – are being put on hold.
“After careful examination of the site constraints, impact on public sight lines of the river, advice from members of council, the city’s boards and commissions, and due consideration of public feedback, the proposal for the public works monument presented to council is being withdrawn from consideration,” City Manager Pat McGinnis said in a press release Friday.
