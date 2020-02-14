read

If you can read this, you can help share the gift of reading with an adult learner.

R.E.A.D. (Reading Enables Adult Development) provides adults with an opportunity to improve and transform their lives by strengthening their reading and language fluency. For the past 11 years, R.E.A.D. has provided free one-on-one tutoring to adults, ages 18 and older, in Northwest Ottawa County.

