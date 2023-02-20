Grand Haven police discovered "racial slurs and profanity" that were spray painted on playground apparatus and donor memorial stones over the weekend at the playground at Mulligan's Hollow.
"This is both sad and disgusting," said Jeff Hawke, Director of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. "We are working to hold those responsible accountable."
The City of Grand Haven is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) for the crime that took place sometime overnight between Sunday and Monday at the Imagination Station.
Additional reward money may be available through Ottawa County Silent Observer, Hawke added. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Several street signs and other city-owned property in the southwest portion of Grand Haven were also spray painted with similar graffiti.
The city's department of public works cleaned the graffiti from the park structures Monday morning.
"We ask that anyone with information call the department or contact Ottawa County Silent Observer,” Hawke said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GHDPS at 616-842-3460, Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT (745368) or submit online tips at www.p3tips.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.