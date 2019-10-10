Rain, wind, waves may lead to lakeshore flooding

A lakeshore flood advisory for Ottawa, Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Allegan and Van Buren counties is in effect between 4 p.m. Friday and 11 p.m. Sunday.
The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has issued the advisory due to a combination of high Great Lakes levels, large waves, and the expectation of heavy rain and strong winds this weekend.
Winds will shift to the west Friday afternoon and increase into the 20-30 mph range. Winds will increase to around 30-35 mph Saturday evening.
Waves on Lake Michigan will build to 3-5 feet Friday morning, 5-7 feet Friday evening and to 8-12 feet Saturday evening.
Given a combination of high Great Lakes water levels, and a storm-induced water level rise from the long duration of strong winds and large waves, the weather bureau expects beach and dune erosion this weekend. The worst will occur Saturday afternoon and evening. Flooding of low-lying areas near the lakeshore is possible, as well.
Rain will begin to develop late Thursday night and persist through the day Friday. The rain will end from west to east Friday evening.
Rainfall totals of 0.75 to 1.25 inches look to be fairly common, with higher amounts possible across west-central Lower Michigan. The Pere Marquette, White and Muskegon river basins may see the heaviest rain, with totals potentially around 1.5 inches. These basins have high soil moisture in place, which will likely lead to increased runoff.
We are looking at river rises once again, the weather bureau says, with some locations exceeding bankfull. It is possible that we may see some lowland flooding along rivers and streams, as well as some ponding of water in low-lying areas away from rivers. At this point, we are not expecting widespread river flooding or widespread areal flooding; instead, look for river rises and ponding of water in low spots.
If you have weekend plans near rivers and streams, you should keep an eye on conditions. The latest forecasts are available at www.weather.gov/grr.
In addition, cooler air will be moving in late Friday night, with lows about 42 early Saturday and highs only near 50 Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
