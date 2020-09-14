1 Sale continues

A pile of stuffed toys was donated for use in the shoeboxes being made for Operation Christmas Child.

SPRING LAKE TWP. — A yard sale held for the benefit of Operation Christmas Child was rained out Saturday and rescheduled for this coming Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sale will take place at 15763 Pruin St., Spring Lake.

