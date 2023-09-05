A recall petition has been filed with the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office against Ottawa County Commissioner Roger Bergman.
Bergman represents District 10, which includes the cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg, as well as portions of Spring Lake Township.
According to language on the Recall Petition, the reason for the recall is as follows: “On 6/27/2023, Roger A. Bergman voted ‘No’ on the resolution B/C 23-120, also known as the Resolution to Protect Childhood Innocence.”
The petition was filed on Sept. 1 by Thomas Moren, who lists his address as 16329 Taft Road in Spring Lake.
The Ottawa County Elections Commission will hold a hearing on the “clarity and factual nature of the petition language” on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4 p.m.
Bergman has been a county commissioner for 11 years, serving as chair of the commission from 2020-21. He called the recall petition harassment by members of the Ottawa Impact group.
“I’m quite sure the people of Northwest Ottawa County understand that this is a form of harassment by the extremist group Ottawa Impact,” Bergman said. “I’m confident the folks in my district will continue to support me in my efforts to uphold good governance in Ottawa County.”
Ottawa Impact is a conservative Political Action Committee formed by co-founders Joe Moss and Sylvia Rhode. The group supported candidates in 10 of the 11 districts in 2022; eight of those candidates were elected to the county commission.
Bergman defeated the Ottawa Impact-sponsored candidate who ran against him, and is one of three holdovers on the commission, along with Kyle Terpstra and Doug Zylstra.
A recall petition was also recently filed against Zylstra, who represents District 3. That petition was filed by Rosalie Austin of Holland, for the same reason as the recall against Bergman.
The resolution in question was passed on June 27, and “encourages individuals and communities to promote the good and the honorable to children rather than the normalization of sexual behaviors, protecting the health and wellbeing of our children and the future of our county.”
The resolution came on the heels of the county’s health department participating in local Pride events in Grand Haven and Holland.
