The Transition Committee for the Loutit District Library Board of Trustees met, along with recently resigned directors Sara Derdowski and Amy Bailey, to discuss the interim director, among other items, on Monday. This is a screenshot of a video recording of the meeting.
After the recent resignations of both library directors, the Loutit District Library Board of Trustees has created a Transition Committee.
That committee, comprised of four trustees including board President Burton Brooks, made plans Monday to recommend former LDL Director John Martin to serve as interim director while the board conducts a search.
