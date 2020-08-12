The plans are moving forward for the proposed changes to the Grand Haven Tribune building site at 101 N. Third St.
A recommendation was unanimously approved by the city's Planning Commission on Tuesday night for the property to be rezoned for the purpose of constructing a five-story residential building on the site. The decision followed a public hearing for the proposed change.
The recommendation will go before the Grand Haven City Council for approval, as well as another public hearing.
In changing the zoning for the site, from Old Town District (OT) to Planned Development District (PD), developer Cherette Group can make some of its desired changes on the site, such as the taller building height.
“This is a multi-family development proposed for where the Tribune building is currently,” said the city's community development manager, Jennifer Howland. “The first floor on the ground level would be covered parking and the four floors above would be residential.”
Howland noted the plans include a parking lot on the remainder of the site, and naming the building “The Trib” as a nod to its longtime and current use.
Comments from the public and planning commissioners during the hearing were a mix of concern and support.
“I think it is a great project and I would really like to see it happen,” Commissioner Kevin McLaughlin said. “I think it’s something the city needs.”
Concern over the project focused on issues such as limited parking and building height.
Commissioner Andrea Hendrick noted that the city's zoning guidelines for setbacks and clear vision, building height, and two parking spaces per unit were being waived.
“I really like the developer’s passion for the neighborhood," she said. "I am thankful for his time here, but I am having a really hard time with the idea of smashing all of this onto this site."
Another concern raised was on the need for a fire lane along the north side of the building, which would eliminate six parking spaces. The recommendation came from the fire marshal.
However, Denny Cherette, principal of the Cherette Group, noted that without those six spaces, available parking spots no longer match the number of family units. With the recommendation, there would be 33 spaces to park for a total of 39 apartments.
“We would love to move forward, but we can’t as proposed,” Cherette said.
Commissioners approved recommending the rezoning for the development of this project, adding the need for approval from the fire marshal and City Council on the fire lane and parking.
The current building on the corner of Columbus and Third was built in 1937, and has been the home of the Grand Haven Tribune newspaper since that date. The Tribune ceased printing at that location in 2012, and thus no longer needs such a large building to conduct business.
