A beach hazards statement warning of dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches is in effect through this evening.
High wave action, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions are expected, the National Weather Service said. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves.
The double red flag warning is for beaches in Mason, Oceana, Ottawa, Allegan, Van Buren and Muskegon counties.
Access to the swimming area at Grand Haven State Park is closed to the public today due to hazardous wave and water currents.
Details:
The most dangerous conditions for today will be on the south side of piers and structures with winds from the southwest. Winds will come from the northwest this afternoon and decrease some in speed with the wind shift. Still, conditions will remain hazardous into early evening.
This afternoon, the greatest danger will be on the north side of piers and structures.
Precautions:
— Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
— Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers.
— Check with your local authorities on potential beach closures.
