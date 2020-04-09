With orders to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, people may be looking for something to occupy the time.

Local municipalities encourage people to get outside and be active, such as visiting different parks, but they are warning us not to congregate.

Contact Meghan Haas at mhaas@grandhaventribune.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.