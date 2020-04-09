Cars fill the parking lot at the Rosy Mound Natural Area in Grand Haven Township. Ottawa County Parks and Recreation Communications Specialist Jessica VanGinhoven said people should still practice social distancing and visit different parks if the lot is more than halfway full.
Tribune photo / Meghan Haas
A sign at East Grand River Park in Grand Haven states the playground is closed. In the city, playgrounds, ball courts and the skate park are closed at this time.
Tribune photo/Meghan Haas
Yellow tape is wrapped around playground equipment and signage states the playgrounds are closed in Grand Haven Township, such as the one pictured here at Hofma Park and Preserve.
