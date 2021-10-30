The Michigan Department of Transportation’s repair project on the U.S. 31 drawbridge at Grand Haven and the surrounding area will be causing a lane reduction and ramp closures for northbound traffic beginning Sunday, Oct. 31.
Northbound U.S. 31 (Beacon Boulevard) in Grand Haven will be reduced to one lane just north of Waverly Avenue and traffic will continue to be crossed over to the southbound side north of Jackson Street. During this stage, northbound traffic will not have access to M-104 and to Third Street in Ferrysburg, MDOT says.
Lane reduction:
U.S. 31 northbound over the bridge will be reduced to one lane.
Traffic will begin merging in the area of Slayton Avenue in Grand Haven and then be shifted to the southbound side beginning just past Jackson Street.
Two southbound lanes will be maintained.
Ramp closures:
Northbound ramps for M-104 and Ferrysburg’s Third Street will be closed.
Detours:
For northbound Spring Lake / Ferrysburg / M-104 traffic: Take U.S. 31 north to Van Wagoner, then west to 174th Avenue, then south to Ferrysburg’s Third Street.
For northbound U.S. 31 traffic at M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive): A detour will be in place for M-231 to M-104 or I-96.
Back-ups and recommended action:
Expect long back-ups for northbound traffic.
Add 30 minutes to your morning and afternoon commute times.
The work is weather dependent.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to MDOT’s list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
