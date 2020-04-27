As our community continues to confront the enormous challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, The Tribune pledges to continue providing important timely information to our readers through our various platforms — print edition, website and social media.
Like you, we have had to make adjustments to address the economic effects this crisis has had on our business. We have temporarily suspended publication of the Monday print edition. We will continue to have fresh content online, including any important news that breaks over the weekend. The Monday comics and puzzles pages will be printed in Tuesday editions.
We thank you for your support of the important work we are doing. Together, we know our community will endure the hardships and grief caused by this terrible pandemic. We will do our best to chronicle those struggles, to spotlight the good news happening despite the challenges, and to keep readers informed about crucial developments to help them make wise decisions.
— David Holgate, publisher
