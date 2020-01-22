State Representative Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland, made stops across Ottawa County on Monday to file and announce that he will be running for re-election.
“Over the past year, I have been honored to bring our West Michigan values to the State House of Representatives," Slagh said. “I have provided a listening ear and open mind to the people of Ottawa County and have taken actions that bring significant value to our communities.”
Slagh‘s first term saw him have three common sense bills signed into law, one which resulted in savings of more than $200,000 for the city of Holland by making changes to the laws regulating residential speed limits.
Slagh also organized a widely attended town-hall meeting in Holland regarding lake levels and beach erosion, which prompted the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to lower the permit fee and regulations for property owners wanting to place large sandbags along their beaches to prevent further erosion.
This meeting also prompted the department to speed up their permitting process for all other lakeshore requests, likely helping to save homes along the lakeshore.
In addition to these actions, Slagh held more than 20 constituent office hours around his district.
“I believe I’ve added value to the legislative process, while upholding our values during my first term in the legislature and intend to continue to do so in a second term,” he said.
Slagh‘s district includes the cities of Holland, Zeeland and Hudsonville and the townships of Holland, Zeeland and Jamestown.
The primary election will be Aug. 4, with the General Election taking place Nov. 3.
