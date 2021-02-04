LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is slated to provide an COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and reports indicate that she will announce the return of contact sports.
WLNS in Lansing says the governor is expected to reopen contact sports in the state as early as Monday, Feb. 8. High school winter contact sports were set to resume on Feb. 21.
State leaders have pushed back the return of high school sports and contact sports because of the new, highly-contagious virus variant, COVID-19 B.1.1.7., which suspended athletics at the University of Michigan for two weeks.
Wednesday, athletic advocacy group "Let Them Play" filed a lawsuit seeking a reversal on the ban, calling the order arbitrary and stating that it "irrationally singles out and deprives athletes of their constitutional rights and freedoms."
With the possibility of a formal announcement from the governor Thursday, the suit would be null and void.
According to WLNS, all winter sports, including basketball, would be covered by this decision. The state would likely adopt the same COVID testing program that was implemented back when the high school football season was restored. WLNS says is likely coaches and players will be tested three times a week to monitor any spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.