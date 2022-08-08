A 21-year-old Grand Rapids-area man drowned in Lake Michigan off Grand Haven State Park on Sunday.
Jonathan Mendez, of Wyoming, was swimming in Lake Michigan before he went missing in the water.
The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety responded to a call of a swimmer being swept away beyond the swim buoys shortly before 4 p.m.
At the time, the beach was under a red flag warning, which means "extremely hazardous conditions"; however, access to the water was not restricted.
When two red flags are flying, that's when access to the water is closed to the public. That was the case at Grand Haven State Park on Tuesday.
Capt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven department said the conditions were extremely dangerous at the time Mendez went missing.
"Even rescuers trained in this water were having a hard time with the rip current," Adams said.
After Mendez was reported missing, rescue teams went into action, including a U.S. Coast Guard boat, Ottawa County Sheriff's Office marine patrol boat, a Coast Guard helicopter and two human chains formed by about 30 people in the water. Crews from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue and Grand Haven Department of Public Safety also participated in the search.
After a while, Adams said crews in the helicopter saw the victim's body in the surf, and directed searchers in the water. The body was recovered at about 6 p.m.
"Fortunately, we had some clear water, and they were able to locate the victim in the water," Adams said. "They were trying to direct us into the area, because it was sporadic when they could see him."
