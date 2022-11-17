Village residents almost filled the seats Monday night at the Barber Street School for a Spring Lake Village Council work session. They waited about two hours to hear about the waste-hauler issue and speak during the public comment portion.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
A survey was sent out to village residents last week to gather more data on how the community feels about moving to a single waste-hauler service.
Residents of the Village of Spring Lake again came out to a City Council meeting to express their concerns and disapproval for the council’s consideration of moving to a single waste-hauler.
“I’m just going to bring my trash to Coopersville and be done with it,” said Christine Hunt, describing what she’d do if the village hired Republic Services as the village’s lone trash collection service. “I really don’t want (the village) deciding for me.”
