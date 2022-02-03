At the end of December, the city of Grand Haven began replacing its new wayfinding signs around town.
The city installed a test sign on Harbor Drive; each side of the sign featured a different design. On one side of the sign was the “classic” design that featured a navy blue background with white lettering, and on the other side was the “modern” design that featured a white background with black lettering.
Residents were asked to vote on which they liked the most, and 569 people out of 802 responses voted in favor of the modern design.
Wayfinding signs are used to help people navigate their way around the city. The last time the city installed a wayfinding system was back in 2000.
The city has plans to replace its entire system over the next six years. Each year the city plans on spending $25,000 on sign replacement, and the project would cost the city roughly $150,000 for the entire project.
The structure of the signs will be made using actual pieces of the south pier catwalk that was replaced in 2019.
