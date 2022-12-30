Ottawa County officials have asked that residents take action to avoid flooding damage during the next several days, which will include unseasonably warm temperatures and rain showers.
“Over the next week, Ottawa County will have rain showers and reach daytime high temps in the 40s and 50s,” said Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt. “The warmth will be a welcome challenge from our recent blizzard, but with it comes the potential for some real flooding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.