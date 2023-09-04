ABOVE: Around 180 people walked from the Third Street Bridge on Harbor Island to the South Pier Monday morning in Grand Haven. RIGHT: Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally waves from her bicycle at the beginning of Monday’s Labor Day Walk. FAR RIGHT: Rose Reed, left, and Joni Bennett, right, walk along the path next to the Grand River as they finish out the Labor Day Walk on Monday morning.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Rose Reed, left, and Joni Bennett, right, walk along the path next to the Grand River as they finish out the Labor Day Walk on Monday morning.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Grand Haven Mayor Catherine McNally waves from her bicycle at the beginning of Monday's Labor Day Walk.
About 180 people showed up for the annual Grand Haven Labor Day Walk, making the trek from the Third Street Bridge on Harbor Island, to the end of the pier and ending at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.
Mayor Catherine McNally kicked off the walk with some opening remarks, describing that the local tradition began in 2008.
