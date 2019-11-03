Reward offered for information on Standard Sand fire

The Michigan State Police is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and/or prosecution regarding the recent fires at Standard Sand Corp located at 14201 Lakeshore Drive in Grand Haven Township.
Firefighters responded to that location on a pole barn fire shortly before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27. A passerby saw the flames, but the building was already fully involved in fire at that time.
Grand Haven Township Fire Chief Tom Gerencer said the barn was in a secluded area, not easily seen from the road.’
Firefighters returned to the scene at 4:24 p.m. Monday on a rekindle.
Anyone with information should call the Arson Control hotline at 1-800-442-7766.
