A local couple is thanking the community for coming together to support them after a fire destroyed most of their home Jan. 24.
That day, Rick and Tina Cousineau were having a Monday like any other Monday. Rick said the weather was bad that morning, so he told his wife, who’s a nurse at Mercy Health, that he would pick her up and drop her off from work.
“She’s a southern girl – she doesn’t like to drive in bad weather,” said Rick, 52.
He drove her to work, came back to their home at 19200 Glendale Circle in Spring Lake Township and decided to get some things done before taking a shower. He and his wife planned to go out to dinner after he picked her up from work.
Rick said that, as he was drying off after his shower, he heard people banging on his front door.
“I go, ‘What the heck is going on?’” he said. “I go out there running with a towel around me.”
Outside, flames were spilling out of the garage. His daughter happened to pull in the driveway and saw the flames before alerting her father at the door.
A small space heater ignited gasoline that was in the garage, where Rick had been working on his snowmobile earlier that day, he said.
After seeing the fire, Rick quickly ran back inside their house.
“I had the sense to grab my truck keys and I had just enough time to grab a pair of pants and I ran out the door – bare feet, no shirt,” he said. “My neighbor brought a pair of shoes and my daughter threw her coat around me.”
Spring Lake Township firefighters put the fire out in about an hour, but spent much of the evening doing cleanup at the property.
“We are so thankful to the Spring Lake and Ferrysburg fire departments and the first responders,” Rick said. “They were amazing to us that night.”
Spring Lake Fire Chief John Stalzer said the fire was determined to be “accidental.” Rick said insurance investigators have also confirmed they will give him a “full replacement” on his home.
“My house burned down and I lost everything,” Rick said. “My granddaughters, we had a wall in the house that we marked their height growing up. Family pictures are gone. Thirty-three years of marriage, three kids, two granddaughters, three weddings. There’s a lot of memories and it’s gone.”
A 2018 Chevy Cruze parked in the garage was also destroyed in the fire.
Despite the loss, Rick remains in good spirits and is thankful for the positives that have come out of the situation.
“I believe in God’s timing and his divine power, and I believe that we will have great favorability on this,” he said. “Everything is moving along so fast, it’s just astonishing.”
Demolition could begin as soon as next week. Then, it’s looking to be at least nine months to rebuild the house, Rick said.
As a veteran with Parkinson’s disease, Rick said he’s using this opportunity to install more “adaptive housing” that better suits his physical abilities.
“I don’t mean to make light of it, but I’m just humbled by the people who’ve come to support us,” Rick said. “Even people you’ve disagreed with over the years, they come and (say), ‘What could we do?’ We get that all the time at church, friends and people. Just continue to pray, pray for us, pray that God will continue to move this along as smoothly as it’s gone so far.
“Right now we have nothing,” he added, “but we have so much.”
A GoFundMe account to support the Cousineau family can be found here: gofundme.com/f/help-tina....
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.