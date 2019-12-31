Ring in 2020 in downtown Grand Haven

West Michigan residents can usher in the new year with the fifth annual Community Ball Drop in downtown Grand Haven.
Tonight’s celebration at the corner of Washington Avenue and First Street begins before the strike of midnight.
Fireworks will directly follow the ball drop.
(1) comment
Word on the street is that the Great White Poontangan will be in town with his cannon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.