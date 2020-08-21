Trees posing a risk to people nearby were discussed during the Duncan Park Commission meeting on Tuesday.
Commission President Roger Cotner, who said he asked the issue be placed on the meeting’s agenda, noted that he had seen a few trees that needed some work – a beech tree in particular – in the Grand Haven park.
