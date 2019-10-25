231 River Run raises funds for local trails

On Saturday, 400 runners will compete in the annual 231 River Run.
The run, now in its fifth year, is hosted by Ottawa County and raises funds for the paved trails along the Grand River Greenway.
The first run was held before M-231 was open to traffic. The race has since transitioned off the roadway and onto the trails along the greenway, according to event organizer Shannon Felgner.
“So far, approximately $40,000 has been generated from the run to support the Spoonville Trail and the Idema Explorer’s Trail,” Felgner said. “Both multi-million dollar trail projects are being expanded each year thanks to many fundraising events supported by community generosity. We expect this year’s run to raise a record high of $12,366.”
The goals of the run, Felgner said, are to raise funds for West Michigan trails; promote the paved trails available in the community; advocate for wellness; build community; and showcase West Michigan as a healthy, active, growing and thriving region.
The 10K run begins at 8:30 a.m., immediately following the national anthem at Connor Bayou Park in Robinson Township. The 4-mile run begins at 8:45 p.m.
Runners head out of Connor Bayou Park and go east to M-231, where they cross the Grand River.
The 4-milers quickly make a U-turn and head back south, while the 10K runners continue north to Leonard Road in Crockery Township before turning around and retracing their steps.
