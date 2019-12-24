Riverwatch Project grant approved

Improvements to one of Grand Haven’s waterfront areas is in the works as the City Council recently approved a grant for the Riverwatch Project.
The project is anticipated to get underway this coming spring.
“The city and MEDC (the Michigan Economic Development Corp.) partnered to improve our waterfront area with a grant that allowed us to address a couple of the needs around 1 South Harbor Drive and Bicentennial Park,” said Grand Haven Public Works Director Derek Gajdos.
Slated improvements include building new retaining walls and a plaza area, as well as a stairway to the Harbor Drive parking lot, adding fencing, lighting changes, and creating two meandering pathways from the sidewalk down to the boardwalk.
The new pathways will be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Parking spaces for handicapped individuals also will be moved to align with the sidewalks.
“I’m excited about the project and the improvements it will bring to the waterfront,” Councilman Ryan Cummins said.
At their Dec. 16 meeting, fellow councilmembers agreed and approved the grant, which requires the city to match 10 percent of a total $1,474,983.
According to a city memo, the state funds must be accepted on a reimbursement basis, and the project must be completed within the 18 months between this past Dec. 1 and May 31, 2021, with progress reports given every six months.
“This is a great project in terms of enhancing our waterfront,” Gajdos said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.