Several local roads will be closed to accommodate traffic during Grand Haven’s Fourth of July fireworks show on Saturday, July 1.
According to Capt. Lee Adams of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety, the following streets will be closed starting 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, through approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 2:
- Harbor Drive between Sherman and North First
- Washington from Harbor to First
- Franklin from Harbor to First
- Clinton from Harbor to First
- Lafayette from Harbor to First
- Howard from Harbor to Sand
No vehicular traffic will be allowed in the street closure areas after 6:30 p.m.
Franklin Street will become a one-way street for eastbound traffic following the fireworks. As a result, officers will be located at each intersection of Franklin from Harbor to Beacon Boulevard to assist eastbound traffic and any cross traffic. This change in traffic direction on Franklin will occur at approximately 10 p.m.
Seventh Street from Franklin to Beacon Boulevard will be closed from 10 p.m. through midnight Saturday to facilitate safe traffic flow after the fireworks.
There will be no parking on Franklin from Beacon Boulevard to Harbor Drive to facilitate an emergency vehicle only lane from about 6 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.
Left-hand turns will not be permitted for northbound or southbound traffic on Beacon Boulevard between Jackson Street and Robbins Road in order to prevent traffic backups from vehicles waiting to complete left-hand turns.
In addition to the closures, there will be multiple temporary “No Parking, Tow Away” zones, which will be adequately marked and strictly enforced.
Lastly, the drawbridge will not be raised from 10 a.m. Saturday through 2 a.m. Sunday.
