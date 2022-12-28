Snow Day 2

A Grand Haven Department of Public Works plow pushes snow off Harbor Drive on Dec. 24.

 Tribune photos / Matt DeYoung

Ottawa County Road Commission crews are back out and at it again after a busy holiday weekend.

OCRC crews continue their winter storm cleanup efforts and are working today with a special focus on cleaning up subdivisions and local roads.

