Nine road segments currently make up the list for resurfacing projects in the city of Grand Haven in 2020.
Grand Haven City Council on Monday night approved a proposal from the Abonmarche consulting firm for providing the street resurfacing engineering services for the upcoming year.
Fees for proposed project engineering come to $23,500.
“Construction is anticipated to start in the spring of 2020, as weather permits,” City Streets and Utilities Manager Matt Wade said in a memo to the City Council. “It is hopeful that all resurfacing and pavement markings would be completed prior to Labor Day 2020.”
Street segments include:
• Franklin Avenue, from Beacon Boulevard to Albee Street;
• Pennoyer Avenue, from Friant Street to Grant Avenue;
• Waverly Avenue, from Sheldon Road to Cutler Street;
• Eighth Street, from Clinton Avenue to Pennoyer;
• Columbus Avenue, from Hopkins Street to Beechtree Street;
• Tip-A-Few parking lot;
• Cutler, from Grant to Colfax Avenue;
• Coburn Street, from Colfax to the dead end;
• and some work at Lake Forest Cemetery.
These proposed projects come with an estimated $406,624 price tag. The work includes milling, resurfacing or overlaying the existing asphalt pavement; adjusting castings; and installing new pavement markings.
