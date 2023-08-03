GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Road resurfacing on Mercury Drive from Comstock Street to 144th Avenue will begin Monday, Aug. 7.
The project is expected to run through mid-August, according to the Ottawa County Road Commission (OCRC). However, all work is weather dependent and completion times are subject to change.
This project will consist of milling the existing asphalt surface from the roadway, paving a 1.5-inch-thick asphalt leveling course, paving a 1.5-inch-thick asphalt top course, and painting and placing the permanent pavement markings on the new asphalt surface.
The road will remain open to traffic during this project; however, there will be periodic temporary lane closures. Traffic will be maintained under flag control.
Those who travel this route are urged to drive with care and give themselves extra time to get to their destination.
