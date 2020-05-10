The southbound work will be done between U.S. 31 Business Route and Black Creek. Lane closures are expected to be in place until Sunday, May 17.
Work on the northbound lanes will be conducted in the area between Hile and Marquette. Officials expect the work to be completed by early Monday morning, May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.