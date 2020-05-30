1 Road work to temporarily close Allendale bridge

The 68th Avenue bridge over the Grand River, one of only four in Ottawa County, will be closed for roughly two months as work is done on the structure.

 Tribune photo / Meghan Haas

EASTMANVILLE — Upcoming road work will take a bridge over the Grand River out of use for roughly two months.

Work on the 68th Avenue bridge will begin June 8 and is expected to continue to July 31.

