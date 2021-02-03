Lane closures for road work will be in effect Wednesday, Feb. 3, until 3 p.m. on northbound U.S. 31 between Lincoln and Ferris streets. The work is weather dependent. For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at www.michigan.gov/drive.
Grand Haven Township
Road work will close lanes on U.S. 31 between Lincoln, Ferris today
- Tribune Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Nine arrested in Muskegon County for drug trafficking
- Wednesday's update: 1,383 new cases, 32 deaths in Michigan
- Jared Goff discusses disappointment turning to excitement after trade to Lions
- Students' mental health deteriorating during pandemic
- Residents evacuated from apartment building for safety check
- State officials warn people to be aware, use caution on ice
- Fricano's to sell pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday to support teen program
- Road work will close lanes on U.S. 31 between Lincoln, Ferris today
Most Popular
Articles
- Man ticketed after driving Lamborghini onto beach
- Mona Shores hockey player dies following car crash
- Time to hold Michigan Republicans accountable
- 'It was refreshing': Dining-in begins again
- SL Twp. family escapes burning home early Wednesday
- Sgt. Kik to retire next month
- BLP Vice Chairman Witherell: ‘I am an environmentalist, too’
- Beavers causing damage in Pottawattomie Park
- Public favors restaurant, banquet hall choice for reuse of diesel plant
- Ice carousel raises spirits before run
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Your Views (12)
- Life in the Cancel Culture (9)
- Your Views (7)
- White supremacist extremists are the nation's deadliest terror threat (7)
- Time to hold Michigan Republicans accountable (5)
- Imagining a world based on facts and humanity (4)
- Your Views (3)
- Your Views (3)
- The riotous end of the Trump term (2)
- Whitmer unveils massive COVID recovery plan (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.