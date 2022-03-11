Robinson Township

The Robinson Township Board decided Wednesday not to pursue the opportunity to become a charter township. It will remain a general law township.

A packed house watched as the Robinson Township Board took no action Wednesday night on the opportunity to become a charter township.

Due to recent population growth in the township, the state informed the Ottawa County municipality that it had the opportunity to consider the change. However, Township Supervisor Frank Johnson said he doesn’t see a lot of advantages in becoming a charter township.

FRANK JOHNSON

Johnson

