West Michigan Offshore will once again bring the Rock the Coast powerboat rally to Grand Haven this weekend.
Rock the Coast draws dozens of powerboats to West Michigan. The event includes the Keith Holmes Memorial Run on Friday evening, and the Rock the Coast Poker Run on Saturday.
A key component of Rock the Coast is its philanthropic outreach, with money raised benefiting Shields of Hope – local public safety officers who volunteer their time to spread hope, love and encouragement to those battling cancer.
As part of the event, Shields of Hope’s Kid Warriors will be treated to a cookout and boat rides Friday afternoon.
In years past, the organization has raised $5,000 or more to donate to the cause.
Later Friday, boats will begin to assemble in front of the Grand Haven Municipal Marina. A helicopter flyover at 4:30 p.m. will escort the boats down the channel toward Lake Michigan. At 4:50, the boats will depart north for the Keith Holmes Memorial Run. They’ll return to Grand Haven around 7 p.m., and at 8, the boats will be docked at Grand Haven Municipal Marina for people view.
On Saturday, boats will begin to assemble in front of Municipal Marina at 12:15 p.m., then head out of the channel. At 12:50, the boats will depart on their poker run, with stops at the entrance to Mona Lake, Saugatuck, Holland and Port Sheldon before returning to Grand Haven.
The Keith Holmes Memorial Run is held in remembrance of Holmes, who owned and operated CK Motorsports in Nunica. He died in a boat crash on Lake St. Clair in 2017.
“Each year we remember Keith by doing what he loved to do, on the water running his boat,” said Roger Zuidema, president of West Michigan Offshore and event organizer.
