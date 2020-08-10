TALLMADGE TWP. — A 22-year-old Rockford man was seriously injured in a one-car crash early Monday at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 24th Avenue in Tallmadge Township.
A passerby called in the crash after coming upon it shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Chris Dill of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival, deputies found the driver had suffered significant injuries and was pinned inside the car, Dill said. The driver was the only occupant of the car.
Wright-Tallmadge Fire Rescue responded for patient extrication, and Life EMS transported the man in critical condition to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
The police investigation revealed the man was driving south on 24th Avenue when he failed to stop for the “T” intersection at Lake Michigan Drive. He drove across all four lanes of the roadway before striking a ditch on the south side of M-45. The car rolled over at least once, Dill said.
There were no other cars involved.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
