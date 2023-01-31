Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck announced Tuesday that he had removed his office’s election division from consideration for an award being given by the U.S. Alliance of Election Excellence.
Last November, Ottawa County was named a finalist for the award. Once the finalists were announced, the organization released information regarding grant money it plans on giving to winners; at that point, Roebuck began to question his office’s involvement.
"While I value the overall stated goals of the Alliance, I firmly believe that funding for election administration must come from federal, state and local governments,” Roebuck said in his release. “Election administration is critical government infrastructure and when private individuals seek to fund election operations, it casts a shadow over public trust in the process, particularly when the resources can be tied to individuals or groups who may have also contributed to political parties or candidates.”
In followup with Roebuck he said Ottawa County had been offered $1.5 million for a two year period. The county's annual budget for elections is $300,000.
On its website The Alliance describes itself as, “A nonpartisan collaborative that is bringing together election officials, designers, technologists, and other experts to help local election departments improve operations, develop a set of shared standards and values, and obtain access to best-in-class resources to run successful elections.
“The Alliance is designed by local election departments, for local election departments because they know how challenging it has become to lead fair, voter-centric, and trustworthy elections,” the website continued. “Our goal is to alleviate pressure, celebrate local election departments, and provide support to those supporting our democracy.”
According to the website Influence Watch, The Alliance was formed in 2022 as an initiative for the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTLC) as a way of strengthening election security. Billing itself as a non-partisan, CTLC has received significant funding—$350 million —from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.
The money, also known as “Zuck Bucks”, that was given to the CTLC, was in the form of COVID-19 funds have been criticized as favoring Democratic candidates in wealthy counties and battleground states. The Washington Post reported that the legitimacy of the organization had been questioned by former President Donald Trump and his supporters.
Other Alliance sponsors have been criticized as being left-leaning or left of center in their politics as well. One of which, the Audacious Project, is partnered with the Gates Foundation, founded by the Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda.
According to the website Open Secrets, the Gates Foundation in 2020 gave $1.45 million to the Democratic Party and only $283,000 to Republicans.
The county clerk’s office in recent years has come under fire by those who questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Roebuck and the other election officials created a dedicated FAQ explaining how elections work in the county as a response. Last year, they engaged in a series of town hall meetings as well as a social media campaign meant to educate Ottawa County residents on the topic.
"I think that private funding of key election operations introduces a level of concern in the process, and can ultimately undermine public confidence in our system," Roebuck said. "The funding in this particular case comes from a large number of individuals who have also contributed to political candidates or parties, and I don’t believe that is a healthy way to fund our elections."
