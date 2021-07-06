Several members of Grand Haven's Rotary Club were up early Sunday morning, placing flags along Beacon Boulevard in honor of the Fourth of July.
"We got a little heat for not having them up all weekend, but the way we read the Flag Code requires us to put them up and take them down during daylight hours," Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis said. "It's a little tough to get volunteers on every patriotic holiday at sunup and sundown, but after eight years, we're batting 1.000."
