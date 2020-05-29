The Rotary Club of Grand Haven recently participated in a grant application to assist local organizations in their fight against the spread of the coronavirus.
Jill Argetsinger, president of the local branch, said Rotary Club of Grand Haven recently qualified to apply for a Rotary District Grant. Local board members decided to allocate $1,000 to the Momentum Center for Social Engagement and an additional $1,000 to Mosaic Counseling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.