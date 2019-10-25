Seth Reenders loved to run.
His wife, Alicia, was happy to jog by his side, and running was one of their favorite pastimes.
Seth’s brother, Kyle, not so much. “I tried it once and it was awful,” he said.
This Saturday, both Alicia and Kyle, and many more family and friends, will be running – not alongside Seth but instead in his memory – during the annual 231 River Run on M-231.
Seth died Aug. 3 at the age of 37, following a 15-month battle with brain cancer.
Kyle said running has become a therapeutic way to deal with his grief. In addition to losing his brother, Kyle’s good friend Todd Pringnitz died earlier this year from injuries sustained in an ATV crash.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Kyle, four years Seth’s elder. “As I’m running, Seth’s always on my mind because that’s what he loved to do and that’s the reason I’m doing it. I think it’s good to remember him, but maybe I should have started running sooner. We could have done some running together.”
Running has also been a great escape for Alicia, who put in many miles at Seth’s side and now has rediscovered her love of pounding the pavement.
“It feels good for me personally to get back into running. I missed it,” she said. “You don’t realize how much you miss something until you get back into it. That was Seth and my favorite pastime – running and training. He’d push me and I’d push him. He did, like, four marathons. I don’t know if I’ll ever do that crazy distance. The 25K at the River Bank Run is my max.”
Her biggest challenge is finding time to run with three young kids at home – 8-year-old Emma, 6-year-old Grace and 2-year-old Arend.
Alicia said she’s thankful for the support she’s received from family, friends, her church family at Hope Church and the staff at Peach Plains Elementary School, where Emma and Grace attend.
The 231 River Run was Seth’s favorite race, and the final one he participated in. A year ago – five months after learning he had a Stage 4 brain tumor – Seth walked the 4-mile course.
“Seth was able to finish it, and I remember him saying after that it felt really good to be a part of that race again,” Alicia said. “That was his favorite race to run. From the first year they did it, he participated in it every year.”
Many family and friends joined Alicia and Seth at last year’s run. They’ll be out in full force again this year, recognizable by the green shirts they’ll be wearing. The shirts were the idea of Kyle and the third Reenders brother, Luke.
“Luke and I were kicking around an idea, ‘What if we do shirts?’ and I had the idea to put that verse on the back, and he had the idea of coming up with the Chinese symbol for speed – a tattoo that Seth had on his chest,” Kyle said. “Speed was a nickname my dad gave to him as a kid. I think it was an ironic nickname, and Seth was maybe in college when he got the tattoo. My dad didn’t know he had it until three weeks before he passed away.”
The back of the shirt features one of Seth’s favorite Bible verses: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith, running hard right to the finish, for this is the only race worth running.” (2 Timothy 4:7) The verse is printed in Seth’s handwriting, thanks to some nifty but tedious computer editing work by Kyle.
“He filled out a memory journal, ‘All About Dad,’ which asks all sorts of questions about your childhood, growing up, college to now,” Kyle said.
“It’s a pretty thick book, and he filled out so the kids would have something to remember him by. I took that, took pictures of it, then went in Photoshop and grabbed the letters. I had to grab each letter to make it work.”
The shirts were sold to family and friends, including many acquaintances from Hope Church. Several members of the Grand Haven Running Club, which Seth and Alicia both belonged to, will also be wearing the shirts.
Alicia admits she’s apprehensive about Saturday’s race.
“I’m worried about it because I haven’t put the training in,” she said. “I’m not as worried about it emotionally, but talk to me Saturday and I’ll probably be a little bit more emotional as far as missing Seth, wishing he was there. I feel like so far, so good.”
For Kyle, running has taken on a new meaning.
“I started seeing a therapist to make sure I was processing everything, between losing Todd earlier this year and Seth. It’s been a rough year,” Kyle said. “He was the one who encouraged me to run, to push myself. The first time I did it, I did 2 miles and had to stop three times to get my breath. After that it wasn’t as bad. It wasn’t the worst like I remember it being.”
Seth kept the bibs from all the races he ran and, at his funeral, those bibs were all on display. Kyle and Luke have also debated trying to run each of the races Seth ran, other than the marathons.
“We’ll try and do that over the next five years, or however long it takes,” Kyle said.
It makes Alicia proud to see Seth’s brothers so enthusiastically pursuing her late husband’s passion.
“It’s super inspiring,” she said. “It makes me sad Seth is gone and not able to see it, but I think Seth would be really excited to be a part of that with his brothers.”
