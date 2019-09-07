HOLLAND — The first Russ’ Restaurant was founded in Holland during the Great Depression, and last month the local chain celebrated its 85th year in business.
Twenty-year-old J. Russel “Russ” Bouws opened the first location in 1934. His father, John Bouws, purchased what was formerly Doc’s Barbeque for $147 for Russ to run his own restaurant.
At first, sales ranged from $4 to $7 a day, but in April 1935, Russ grossed $197 and the business was more than paid for.
Today, the successful local chain has three Holland locations, six restaurants in the greater Grand Rapids area, two in Muskegon and one in Grand Haven. The casual family dining establishments are known for menu items like pigs in the blanket, onion rings, soups, salads and desserts.
“We’re really just thankful for so many great customers and employees for years,” said Ryan deVries, the chain’s operations manager. “We’re in the third generation of family leadership, but it’s the amazing team of employees that really built this.”
Part of the reason the restaurants have been so successful is due to so many long-term employees Russ’ has kept over the years, deVries said – many who have been with the chain for 30-40 years.
“We don’t have near as much turnover as your typical restaurant,” he said. “We try to offer something different as a family atmosphere where people can come and not just get a paycheck.”
They also have generations of customers with families that have grown up dining at Russ’ Restaurants, deVries said.
“There are people that grow up as little kids that then take their kids,” he said. “It’s just a great family tradition.”
It is different today than when Russ started the business in the middle of the depression, deVries said.
“The restaurant business is a difficult business to be in,” he said. “It’s so competitive, but as long as we keep up, it’s just led to our continued success.”
The business has changed hands over the years within the Bouws family. Founder J. Russel Bouws died in 1992. It is now owned by Bryan Bouws, the youngest of four of Russ’ children.
When asked why he was so successful, Russ would answer, “We love our work, we love our people and God has blessed us throughout all these years,” according to the Russ’ Restaurant website, russrestaurants.com.
“Our recipe for success hasn’t changed in 85 years – it’s great food at a great price for great service,” deVries said.
